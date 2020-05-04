File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush President Marc Johnson delivers the State of the University Address on Sept. 26, 2018. NSHE came to the ASUN senate meeting to talk to students about their opinions on a national or trim search for president.

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced plans on Monday, May 4 to resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

“NSHE and institution leaders are working closely with health and education experts on various reopening scenarios and phases, with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff being at the forefront of our concern,” said NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly in the press release.

In-person class offerings for summer classes offered after July 1 is also in consideration.

“Several options are on the table, including a hybrid approach with a mix of remote and in-person instruction. For instance, a science class might be designed to include online lectures and in- person lab sessions that follow established social distancing measures. Further safety measures could include reducing class sizes, using masks, and increased testing availability,” said Reilly.

In regards to athletics, NSHE said it was working closely with the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA regarding the 2020-2021 season.

Additionally, NSHE institutions are considering “risk mitigating options” for residential housing and dining for the upcoming fall semester.

Taylor Avery can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter at @travery98.