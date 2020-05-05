File Photo/Nevada Sagebrush. Wide Receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange points to the sideline before a play against San Jose State last season. O’Leary-Orange is looking to help fill the void left by the departure of McLane Mannix.

After five seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brendan O’Leary-Orange is heading home to Canada to continue his football career.

O’Leary-Orange was selected 37th overall in the Canadian Football League Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The wide receiver finishes his career at Nevada with a total of 61 receptions for 941 yards and eight touchdowns.

O’Leary-Orange, a Toronto native, first came to Nevada in 2015, redshirting his first year. The receiver broke into the scene his sophomore year in 2017, hauling in 39 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns.

The receiver commented on how it felt to get drafted during an interview with journalist Ed Tait.

“It’s just such a blessing to be drafted,” O’Leary-Orange said. “It’s an amazing time and there are so many emotions still going through my head.”

O’Leary-Orange’s father, Doyle Orange, was a professional football player as well. Orange was drafted by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 1974. He eventually made his way to CFL, playing for both the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger Cats during his career.

O’Leary-Orange’s final game in a Wolf Pack uniform came in the loss versus Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He snagged three passes for 24 yards, including a long of 12 yards.

Currently, there are 16 other wide receivers on the Blue Bombers’ roster. O’Leary-Orange will be fighting for playtime on a loaded roster.

The Blue Bombers were scheduled to open pre-season play on May 24 against the Edmonton Eskimos but CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie released a statement in early April that the start of the season would be postponed.

