File Photo/ Nevada Sagebrush The Joe Crowley Student Union as it stands Aug. 24, 2018.

The University of Nevada, Reno announced on Wednesday, April 29, orientations would be moved online this summer.

New Student Orientation is an annual event held by the University of Nevada, Reno for incoming first-year students and transfer students. In light of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, the events will be held online.

“The University of Nevada, Reno has been closely following Nevada state directives and public health recommendations surrounding COVID-19,” the university said in a release. “The safety and health of students, faculty, staff and guests remain the highest priority, which is why the decision was made to hold all new student summer orientation sessions online.”

Orientation is traditionally free for incoming students, but requires the payment of an $85 fee for guests, such as siblings and parents. Students who have already paid the free for guests will receive a full refund, according to the release.

According to Assistant Dean of Students Mary T Calhoon, each orientation session usually has between 300 and 400 students. Sessions can be one day long or overnight.

First-year students and transfer students are encouraged to check unr.edu/orientation for updates.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.