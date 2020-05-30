RENO—A large crowd set out in Downtown Reno on Saturday, May 30 starting around 2 p.m. to protest and rally in light of George Floyd’s death.

The protest began in the Believe Plaza with speakers and chants before moving southbound on Virginia Street . Protesters rallied together in front of the Federal Building before making a loop down Virginia Street and coming up on Center Street and Holcomb Avenue before turning onto E 2nd Street to protest in front of the Reno Police Department.

Once stationed in front of the Reno Police Department, protestors tore down a flag off the flag pole and set it on fire. Protesters also began banging on the windows, throwing trash and spray painting the windows and walls of the station. During protests in front of the police station, Reno Police Department officers stood watch from the roof but did not interact with any protesters.

Protesters then marched around Downtown Reno under Circus Circus, under the Reno Arch and back to the intersection at First Street and Virginia.

According to reports, Reno City Hall was broken into and set on fire. It is unclear who exactly was responsible for breaking into City Hall. Additionally, rocks were thrown into the second and third floors of the building.

After City Hall was raided and the fire was put out, Reno Police Department released tear gas and came out in riot gear. Protesters began standing off with police officers around 7:45 p.m.

The City of Reno issued a city-wide curfew Saturday evening. The curfew was effective immediately until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The curfew was extended county-wide by the Washoe County Sheriff around 8:45 p.m.

After tensions began to rise and rioting began to increase, the National Guard were called in and arrived around 9:45 p.m.

LAS VEGAS—Protesters returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 30 for a second night of protests.

Protests began peaceful until protesters began expressing concerns that police were beginning to box people within Container Park. According to the Nevada Sagebrush’s on-the-ground reporter, protesters threw water bottles at police officers and police officers threw tear gas.

Protesters began scattering around 10:15 p.m. and police still blocked Container Park.

The Nevada Sagebrush can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.