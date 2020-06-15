Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada football is preparing for limited capacity at Mackay Stadium for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth released a newsletter to fans and boosters on Monday, June 15, stating that the University of Nevada, Reno will have reduced capacity at Mackay Stadium and its other athletic facilities.

An exact number for attendance is yet to be determined, but fans can expect a 50 percent reduction in the 27,000-seat Mackay Stadium this upcoming year.

Knuth said that Nevada is striving to make a safer environment by following social distancing procedures and by acquiring sanitizing equipment for the stadium. A digital-ticketing system also will be put in place where fans download tickets to their smartphone device before entry into the stadium.

There is no official decision on if social distancing protocols will take place beyond the fall sports season at the university. Knuth said the deadline to renew season tickets for Nevada football has been extended to June 20.

Nevada football kicks off the year against UC Davis on Aug. 29 at Mackay Stadium.

This is a breaking news story and more updates will follow as more information becomes available.

