Nevada junior right-handed pitcher Blane Abeyta signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent Friday, June 19.

Abeyta sent a tweet to his Twitter account thanking his coaches, family, friends and others as he continues his journey into the big leagues.

Abeyta spent one season at Nevada, serving as the Wolf Pack’s closer before the season was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He sported a 3.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts and two saves in seven appearances.

Before his tenure at Nevada, Abeyta totaled two years at Modesto Junior College from 2018-19. He comes equipped with a mid-90s fastball that reached 94 mph this season along with an off-speed slider and changeup.

The 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft — which was held June 10-11—was limited to five rounds. Abeyta is the first Nevada baseball player to sign as an undrafted free agent. Undrafted free agents are able to sign with a Major League team for a maximum of $20,000.

