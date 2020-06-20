The Nevada Wolf Shop is getting a new owner—and it’s not the students.

The University of Nevada, Reno, announced that starting Monday, June 29, Barnes and Noble College will be operating the in-store and online Nevada Wolf Shop operations. The partnership was approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents in a meeting on Friday, June 12.

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada have owned and operated the on-campus bookstore for the last 67 years. According to ASUN President Dominique Hall, this “model was challenging to maintain.”

In a press release from the university on Monday, June 15, the partnership will allow ASUN to become a “more competitive, full-service operation.”

According to the release, the partnership will be more cost-effective for students.

“Through its expansive offering of affordable course materials, Barnes and Noble College will drive significant cost savings for University students. The Nevada Wolf Shop will also offer open educational resources and OER-based courseware through OpenStax, BNC Courseware +™, and other major providers. First Day™, the company’s inclusive access solution, provides additional opportunities for savings by offering course materials at reduced prices through a course materials charge-for-participating program. Students have the option to receive their materials on or before the first day of class, delivered seamlessly through the Canvas learning management system.”

Barnes and Noble College currently operates 773 college bookstores, including the UNLV bookstore, according to their website.

