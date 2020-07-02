The University of Nevada, Reno announced to the campus community on Thursday, July 2, two students tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

“When an individual has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Washoe County Health District determines who that individual may have had close contact with and provides medical guidance to those individuals,” the university said in a release. “This contact tracing is a vital part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. This is the protocol that has been followed with the recent positives.

On March 20, the university announced a student had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from their study abroad program. This student was off-campus from the time they returned home to the time they tested positive.

The university is currently in Phase 2 of reopening and recovery as of May 28. This phase includes remote work, alternative campus operations and a gradual return to regular business hours.

Additionally, the university is following face covering directives, which requires face coverings in all areas, except when an employee is in an office alone.

In a statement sent out by university President Marc Johnson on Monday, June 29, the university is planning on having in-person-classes resume as early as mid-July.

“The University will return to on-campus classes for the summer session, which begins July 13,” Johnson said in the statement. “Classes in the second term of summer will be taught via a combination of online, hybrid, and in-person instruction following Phase 2 guidelines on social distancing (maximum gatherings of 50 and six feet of social distancing). There are 163 lecture, laboratory, and studio classes being offered. This includes 31 laboratory and studio classes, which will be taught primarily in person with appropriate social distancing. “

According to the Associated Press, Nevada has seen a rise of coronavirus cases by 3.9% every day or roughly 644 cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Mendez and Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.