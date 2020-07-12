The University of Nevada, Reno’s University Police sent out a text message alerting students, staff and faculty regarding a drive-by shooting, which occurred approximately at 8:35 p.m. around 1000 Valley Rd, according to the text. The vehicle in question is described as an “older grey/blue Sedan” occupied by “three Hispanic males,” according to Reno Police Department.

The Nevada Sagebrush contacted the RPD but did not receive an immediate comment. Additionally, the Nevada Sagebrush did not receive an immediate comment from UNRPD.

According to another text from UNRPD, they advised people to avoid the area and call 334-COPS if they have any information on the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

