The University of Nevada, Reno announced Wednesday, July 15, that it is going to introduce mobile ticketing for sports events starting this fall.

The transition will include season tickets, mini-plans and single-game tickets for football, volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

“Mobile ticketing is now the industry standard and we’re excited to provide this technology to our fans for a better and safer game day experience on our campus,” Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth said in a press statement.

Game attendees will receive their ticket information through email, and can download it to their device of choice. Tickets will be scanned for entry to the event. Using this method will reduce person-to-person contact as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nevada.

For more information and a step-by-step tutorial on how to use mobile ticketing, see Nevada Athletics’ statement here.