Nevada football was picked second in the West Division in the Mountain West Conference’s preseason poll on Tuesday, July 21.

The Wolf Pack received two first-place votes by the conference and finished second to San Diego State in the West Division, who received 19 of the 21 first-place votes. Nevada’s second place vote is the highest predicted finish for the Pack since the Mountain West went to divisional play in 2013. Nevada was also picked second in 2016.

Hawai’i and Fresno State were picked third and fourth in the West Division followed by San José State and UNLV. Boise State ran away with the Mountain Division with all but one first-place vote. Wyoming was picked second in the division followed by Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State and New Mexico.

Nevada is scheduled to open the 2020 season against UC Davis, a non-conference opponent, on Aug. 29 at Mackay Stadium. Division I college programs are beginning to transition to a conference-only schedule, which may force the Mountain West Conference to do the same.

Mackay Stadium is set for reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will institute mobile ticketing for upcoming fall sporting events.

