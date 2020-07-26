Nevada junior linebacker James Fotofili suffered a skull fracture in a hit-and-run accident in Sacramento, Calif.

The Nevada athletics department released the following statement on Sunday, July 26:

“Last week, junior linebacker James Fotofili was involved in a hit-and-run accident in his hometown of Sacramento, Calif. James suffered a skull fracture as a result of the incident and has been hospitalized in Sacramento. Earlier today, James underwent a procedure to reduce swelling in his brain. According to his family, the procedure went well and James is on his way to a full recovery.”

Fotofili registered a career-high 12 tackles in 11 games with the Wolf Pack last season. He played in 12 of Nevada’s 13 games as a true freshman in 2018.

A GoFundeMe page has been established for Fotofili’s surgery. As of Sunday evening, $15,877 has been raised of the $50,000 goal. Isaiah Burrows can be reached at iburrrows@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.