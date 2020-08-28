Wolf Pack Basketball alums Jazz Johnson and Jalen Harris are both making moves in the professional arena.

Johnson has been expected to sign with the Italian team Acqua S. Bernardo Cantu, and his name appears on the roster for the team under the number 22, the same jersey number he wore for the Pack.

The league the Italian team is a part of, Lega Basket Serie A, is planning to begin their 2020-2021 season in either September or October.

In May, Harris decided to forgo his senior season and entered the NBA draft. He made the initial cut to participate in the draft combine which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris could possibly be chosen in the second round of the draft, which is expected to be held on Oct. 16.

The basketball program has delivered many talented players to professional leagues around the world, including Nick Fazekas, Luke Babbitt, and JaVale McGee.

Here’s a look into where other recent alums have gone after Nevada Basketball.

The Martin Twins

Cody Martin was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and Caleb went undrafted until he too signed a deal with the Hornets, joining his brother. Both made their NBA debuts in October 2019 in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A month later, the brothers were assigned to the Hornets’ G League team, the Greensboro Swarm.

Jordan Caroline

Though Caroline went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was waived a month later after undergoing surgery for an injury to his foot. He joined the Lakers’ G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers, but sustained a groin injury in January 2020. In May of this year, Caroline signed with an Israeli Basketball Premier League team, Hapoel Eilat.

Tre’Shawn Thurman

Thurman also was not drafted by an NBA team in 2019, but in October 2019, he signed with the Detroit Pistons. Later, he was reassigned to the Pistons’ G League team, the Grand Rapids Drive. In January 2020, Thurman scored 25 points in 28 minutes during a game against the Wisconsin Herd.

Trey Porter

After leaving Nevada, Porter began his professional career with the Hungarian pro basketball team Atomerőmű SE. Before signing, he was one of 50 players invited to participate in the G League Player Invitational in 2019. He also did work outs with two NBA teams, the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.