With campus reopening for modified operations and hybrid in-person classes, three COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the University of Nevada, Reno, this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Assistant Vice President and Director of University Police Services sent an email to the campus community announcing a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“Within the past 24 hours, UNR has been informed that a member of the campus community has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) — the first positive case since the official beginning of the Fall semester on August 24, 2020,” the email read. “To comply with Clery Act requirements, we are sending this additional notification to ensure that any new students/staff who may not have received the prior alert before the semester began are aware and informed.”

According to the email, the individual was last on campus on Monday, Aug. 24—the first day of classes for the fall semester. The individual tested positive on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The university is also tracking and publishing counts for confirmed cases on their website. The website confirmed that both a faculty member and student had tested positive on Wednesday, Aug. 26, but had both been on campus on Monday, Aug. 24.

Additionally, the website noted a student had been on campus on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and tested positive the same day.

The university is urging students and staff showing symptoms of the coronavirus or who have had close contact with those who have tested positive to get tested at the Student Health Center. Testing is available at the Student Health Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment only. Testing is free of charge to students, but staff and faculty will be asked to submit their insurance.

Olivia Ali can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.