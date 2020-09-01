The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Dr. Melody Rose will start her position as the new chancellor on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“As we begin this unprecedented Fall semester, I know that many of us share the same worries and concerns about the future,” Chancellor Rose said in an NSHE article. “However, at this moment of uncertainty, I believe Nevada enjoys a rare opportunity to transform higher education. By putting students first as we pursue equity through innovation and strategic partnerships, we can transform the lives of our students, and by extension, their communities and workplaces.”

The Board of Regents unanimously approved to select Rose on Thursday, June 8. Her contract will be for four years with a salary of $437,750.

The previous Chancellor Tom Reilly announced he was stepping down when his contract ended in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSHE extended his contract.

“I feel confident Dr. Rose is the right person to lead NSHE during this time,” Reilly said in a press release. “Nevada’s higher education system faces significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a looming budget crisis.”

Rose previously worked as the Chancellor of the Oregon University System, Portland State University’s Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Instruction and Dean of Undergraduate Studies and chair of Portland State University’s Division of Political Science.

“As NSHE’s Chancellor, I will advocate for advancing excellence, innovation and inclusion,” Rose said. “I promise you my unwavering commitment to transparency and for ensuring that all perspectives are included and appreciated.”

Taylor Johnson can be reached at tkjohnson@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @taylorkendyll.