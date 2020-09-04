San Jose State University’s head athletic trainer, Scott Shaw, has resigned after sexual misconduct allegations against him resurfaced. He is accused of inappropriately touching athletes during treatment sessions.

In an email to the athletic department staff, Shaw announced his last day would be Wednesday, Aug. 19. He has been the university’s director of sports medicine since 2008.

San Jose State did not release a statement about the departure, but removed his name from the athletic department’s staff directory a week after his announcement.

The allegations were initially made ten years ago by 17 women from the swimming and diving team. The school looked into the claims in 2009 and 2010, but cleared Shaw of any wrongdoing.

An investigation by USA Today into SJSU’s handling of the case earlier this year found that Shaw would work with athletes in the training room, and did not explain his treatments or receive informed consent.

The investigation showed that SJSU has since changed its sports medicine protocols; trainers must receive the athlete’s spoken consent and a chaperone must be present during the session.

No known complaints have been made against Shaw since 2009, but the school reopened the case after a 300-page file made by swim coach Sage Hopkins was shown to the school’s Title IX office in 2018. The file contained the original accusations and other concerns about the athletic department, which has been seen by NCAA and Mountain West Conference officials.

Madeleine Chinery can be reached at mchinery@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @SagebrushSports.