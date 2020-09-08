The first two weeks of school have not been the same since new regulations have put a damper on socialization, events and even classroom participation. Luckily, the University of Nevada, Reno did not veto all events to come, and students still have the opportunity to attend virtual and in-person events.

Ongoing: The Performing Arts Series

The UNR Department of Art is welcoming back its Performing Arts Series for the 60th year in a row. While this year looks different than the past, the art department still welcomes students to attend virtual events starting in October. The arts department also hopes for in-person performances starting in the spring semester.

9/8: LatinX Student Welcome

This free virtual event is on September 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Held over Zoom, this event features empowering motivational speakers, guest musical performances, poetry, community building activities and gifts for LatinX students. All students on campus or at home can attend, but must register in order to receive prizes, goodies and care packages from The Center staff.

9/8: Racism and Anti-Racism in Reno Lecture

This free event is on September 8, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Department of Political Science is starting a Political Science Fall 2020 Webinar Series. With a focus on the Reno area, this week’s topic is “Racism and Anti-Racism in Reno.” There will be a panel of speakers with Callum Ingram, assistant professor of political science, as the moderator. This series is held over Microsoft Teams and students are encouraged to get the Teams app if they choose to use a mobile device. Students do not need to register for this event.

9/10: Bingo Night

You might not be into Bingo, but you are probably into winning free Apple products. This free event is on September 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is an in-person event and is located in the JCSU Ballrooms. Make sure to sign up and register so you are guaranteed a spot for a chance to win Airpods, an iPad or a HydroFlask. There are three sessions and only 23 spots per session.

