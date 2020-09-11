Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Wolf Pack alum Colin Kaepernick has returned to Madden NFL, and may be in talks to come back to the league. The latest update of the video game was released in August, but Kaep’s reentrance was announced on Sept. 8.

In a Twitter post welcoming Kaepernick back, EA Sports said this about their decision to include him in the game, “We want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.”

This means players can choose a Kaepernick avatar to play for any team in the NFL. He has not appeared as an option on the video game since 2016, the last season he played in the league.

EA Sports also apologized for removing the mention of his name from several songs on the video games’ soundtrack.

Madden 21 ranked him as the 15th best quarterback overall, tying him with Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also included a signature Black Power touchdown celebration, where Kaep raises his fist as a Black power symbol.

In addition to this news, a return to the actual field could be possible for Kaep.

In recent months in light of civil unrest due to racial injustice, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated his regret for not supporting Kaepernick initially, and has encouraged teams to consider signing the quarterback.

He has been a free agent since 2017 when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers after the national anthem controversy. Kaep worked out in front of scouts for several NFL teams in Nov. 2019, but did not receive any offers.

