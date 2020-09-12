Updated 8:57 p.m.

Trump has given closing remarks, asking Nevadans to “Get out and vote” before leading the crowd in chanting his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

Updated 8:42 p.m.

Trump spoke about Biden multiple times, saying he’d “allow your cities to be taken over” by violence.

Updated 8:40 p.m.

Trump spoke about the Paris Climate Accord, saying he “did the right thing for our country” by withdrawing from it.

Additionally, Trump endorsed Adam Laxalt as Nevada’s next governor.

Updated 8:05 p.m.

Trump said the United States is showing such high case counts due to the high testing rates. He said the Prime Minister of India “called [him] up and said ‘What a job you’re doing with testing.'”

Updated 8:02 p.m.

Trump spoke about the coronavirus vaccine, saying Democrats “do not want it before the election”.

Updated 7:45 p.m.

“Obama came into office and they gave him the Nobel Prize almost immediately and he has no idea why,” Trump said after calling himself a better president than Obama.

Updated 7:42 p.m.

“Can I ask the fake news to take your cameras and go all the way back there?” Trump asked, speaking about the large crowd spanning to the end of the tarmac.

Trump said the “fake news” gave Biden questions ahead of time and accused them of never doing that for him during interviews.

Updated 7:40 p.m.

President Trump spoke about Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, inciting chants of “four more years”.

“If Biden wins, China wins,” Trump said. “If Biden wins, the mob wins. Do you see what I’m getting at?”

Around 7:25 p.m., President Donald Trump arrived at the Minden-Tahoe Airport to meet the crowd.

“He tried very hard to stop us from having this event tonight,” President Trump said about Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak in regard to his event’s prior location at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Trump said “thousands of people” were outside the airport taking buses to the event.

Updated 5:30 p.m.:

After lines built up around the Minden-Tahoe airport, large crowds of attendees were let into the event between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After VIP attendees were let in, security let general admission attendees in one-by-one. One attendee pushed a gate down, allowing hundreds of attendees to run inside and grab chairs on their way in.

The crowd was first greeted with a prayer from Dale Raggio, wife of the late Nevada State Senator William Raggio, who became the longest serving state senator.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald began his remarks by exclaiming, “Well, Nevada, welcome to a peaceful protest!”

McDonald remarked on controversy earlier in the week, saying he would not allow Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to “silence [your] voices.”

Former Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt also spoke to the crowd prior to the President’s arrival.

“In Sisolak’s Nevada, they try to shut down our rallies, and how did that turn out?” Laxalt asked.

Laxalt also spoke to “Sisolak’s Nevada,” noting that current COVID-19 guidelines caused the National Finals Rodeo to move from Las Vegas, Nev. to Texas.

Original story:

Hundreds lined up at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev. on Saturday afternoon in anticipation of hearing President Donald Trump speak at his first Nevada campaign rally stop.

The event was initially supposed to be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev., but was moved on Friday after the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said the event could not be held there due to it’s anticipated crowd size, which would violate state directives encouraging social distancing.

Doors open to the event at 4:00 p.m. and President Trump is set to arrive and speak at 7:00 p.m.

