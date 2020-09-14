Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Nevada, Reno’s winter commencement will be held virtually.

In a student announcement, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Melisa Choroszy said December 2020 graduates would be able to participate in a virtual commencement on Saturday, Dec. 5. May 2020 graduates are also invited to a virtual ceremony on the same day.

The ceremony will feature each graduate with a “display of a photo and an audio, similar to having names read in-person,” the email read.

“We are working diligently in the planning of these ceremonies that will be accessible to you and others around the world, while keeping the health and wellness of all of our students and their families as our utmost priority.”

Students graduating in the winter are expected to receive more details about this in the coming weeks. The latest information can be found at unr.edu/commencement.

