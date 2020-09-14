I hope students are counting down the days until Grace Kelly’s live virtual performance on Thursday, Oct. 1. I know I am. This week’s events are all over the spectrum from paper airplanes, historical importance and geotechnical seminars. Check one of these events out, some virtual, some on campus. I bet you’ll learn something very insightful.

9/14: UNR President Finalist Candidates

In this free event, students can attend the UNR President Finalist open forum on Monday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Students will get to meet each candidate and ask them about their qualifications, and what they want to accomplish at the university. This is a virtual event and Zoom links can be found on the UNR events website.

9/14: Hispanic Figures

This event is on September 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in learning more about Hispanic Heritage you can learn a lot through this exhibit. The campus community can attend this free event by going to the Joe Crowley Student Union, room 320.

9/15: The Paper Airplane Maker Challenge

Did you ever make a paper airplane while bored in class? If you did, here’s a chance to actually get something out of it. This at-home event is between September 15-30 and is apart of the DeLaMare Monthly Makers Challenge. Students must make their airplane and film its perfect launch – posting the video to their Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #UNRMakerChallenge.

9/16: Colloquium Seminar with Dr. Matthew Derrick

I don’t know a lot about Central Eurasia, but you have the chance to learn. This is a free seminar on September 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Students, faculty, and staff are all invited to this virtual event about the Monumental Mosques of Post-Soviet Central Eurasia. Attendees will need to email knussear@unr.edu for the dial-in passcode.

9/18: Geotechnical Engineering Seminar

This is a free virtual event on September 18, at 12:00 pm. Students, faculty, and university staff will hear from Richard Bachus on topics such as the Standard of Practice Update, AASHTO Subsurface Characterization and Geotechnical Engineering Circular #5. If you don’t know what those topics are, attend and find out.

