With the announcement of Brian Sandoval as the new president of the University of Nevada, Reno, and the exciting approach to the one month mark of the semester, there’s a lot going on for students. With our attention dividing up among different outlets, hopefully this week you can either enjoy traditional Mexican folk dance, or witness the launch of a book put out by the Black Rock Press. In any case, The Nevada Sagebrush hopes everyone on and off campus has a wonderful week.

9/21: School of Medicine Address

Are you interested in what the School of Medicine is doing at UNR? Their 2020 State of the School Address is on September 21, at 5:30 p.m. This free event titled, “In This Moment,” is a virtual event, and more information about registering can be found on the UNR events website. Students, especially those interested in the medical field, would glean a great amount of information from this presentation.

9/25: Black Rock Press, “Don’t Cut Your Hair It’s Beautiful”

This Black Rock Press Publication Launch is exciting for students, and I’m not even sure as to what it will all entail. This free event will be held on September 25, at 5:30 p.m. This virtual book launch will include a presentation of the book, a Q&A, as well as a virtual tour. Students will need to register for this online event, but it’s completely free. BRP also adds that there is graphic material present in their new book, and it may not be suitable for children.

9/25: Sara Roybal in Folklórico

Are you interested in traditional Mexican folk dance? This free virtual event will premier online on September 25, at 7:30 p.m. Sara Roybal from the University of Colorado at Boulder will take you through the history of this historical dance and how it collides with cultural, social, economic and contemporary boundaries. The Zoom link will be presented on the UNR events website on the day of the event. Hopefully, students are able to check out Roybal and her research on this dance style this week.

