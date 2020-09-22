PUBLIC COMMENT

New coordinator of democratic engagement, special events chosen

Sean Foe, the new coordinator of democratic engagement and special events for the Center for Student Engagement, said he had started in his new position Monday. He offered his support to the senators.

Senator Kidd shares constituent concerns about lab fees

Senator Autumn Kidd, the senator representing the College of Community Health Sciences, spoke to fellow senators concerning constituents’ concerns about lab fees. She asked fellow senators if students could receive a refund in lab fees for labs that had been canceled or put fully online.

REPORTS

President Hall shares seven departures from the Dept. of Event Programming

In a memo to Speaker Murphy, President Hall shared that there had been seven departures from the Department of Event Programming. The announcement comes after Director Wes Fullmer’s termination last week.

Hall also shared that she is currently working on an emergency housing fund.

LEGISLATION

Senators pass legislation recognizing the work of President Marc Johnson

Senators voted unanimously to pass a piece of legislation recognizing now outgoing UNR President Marc Johnson for his time as president.

Johnson was not present for the passage of the bill. Previous Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval was confirmed as the president of UNR on September 17.

Senators pass legislation awarding 2019 Faculty Member of the Year

Senators voted unanimously to recognize Stephen Eubanks as the 2019 faculty member of the year. The award is based on student nominations. Eubanks, an assistant professor of Music Education and Athletic Brands, received a total of 650 student nominations.