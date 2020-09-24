Nevada football’s highly anticipated fall season has officially returned.

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday, Sept. 24, that it will play a truncated eight-game season starting Oct. 24. All fall sports were postponed by the conference Aug. 10 and moved to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

After Power 5 conferences including the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC decided to play football in the fall, the Mountain West has followed suit. Nine of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision teams will play fall collegiate sports.

The eight-game schedule will include the Mountain West Championship game held Dec. 19. Nevada football was picked second in the West Division in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll July 21.

Coming off a 7-6 record and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl appearance last season, the Wolf Pack essentially have a month to prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. While there’s optimism for a fall sports season to take place, obstacles are still in the way. Cases of COVID-19 have sprung on campuses across the nation with several college football games last week being postponed or canceled.

If a fall football season takes place next month, Nevada has a legitimate chance of winning the conference’s West Division. Heading into the fourth season under head coach Jay Norvell, the Wolf Pack are 1-1 in bowl games and he has accumulated a career 18-20 record.

According to an email from the Mountain West Conference, more details on the upcoming season will be announced Friday, Sept. 25.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at iburrows@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @Isaiah__Burrows.