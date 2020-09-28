This week not only starts the month of October (aka spooky season), but it also starts the beginning of the Performing Arts Series that’s put on by the College of Liberal Arts at UNR. While virtual learning hasn’t been a great friend to all students, hopefully virtual performances can bring more joy. Make sure to get your tickets in advance, because you don’t want to miss these upcoming events.

9/28: Google Event

Students with a Handshake account will be able to attend this free event on Sept. 28, from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In this virtual event, students will hear from Google employees about marketing, sales and HR. Students will also learn tips and tricks in the interviewing process to be a part of Google. Those interested can go online to UNR’s events website to learn more.

9/30: Physics and Frisbees

If you are itching to go to an outdoor event, this one might be fun for you. This in-person event on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. is open to all students and is hosted on the University’s historic quad. Students can meet new people while learning about physics and the art of frisbee. Those in attendance will also receive a free frisbee, and we all know college students enjoy free merch.

10/1: Performing Arts Series With Grace Kelly

I think we’ve all been excited about the start of the Performing Arts Series by the College of Liberal Arts. Students can attend Grace Kelly’s virtual event on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. Make sure to buy your ticket in advance; student tickets are only $5.00 when you sign up with a UNR email. Students do not want to miss out on the event that’s kicking off the performance season.

10/2: The Body Project

This two-part virtual event is on Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop series is designed to confront the stereotypes and societal norms of the ideal body, and to empower female-identifying students. Registration is limited, and those who want to attend must register through UNR’s events website.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at erodriguez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.