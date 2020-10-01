The 2020 Nevada football schedule is officially released with conference opponents and no bye weeks.

While the schedule is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, the Mountain West Conference announced the league’s schedule Thursday, Oct. 1. Nevada will begin its eight-game truncated schedule Saturday, Oct. 24, against Wyoming at Mackay Stadium.

The Wolf Pack will have four home games at Mackay Stadium and four road games during the truncated 2020 season. The 2020 Mountain West schedule comprises 46 conference matchups over nine weeks with no divisional delineation, including the MW Championship game on Dec. 19.

Below is Nevada football’s eight-game truncated conference schedule. Times for each contest have yet to be announced. According to Nevada Athletics, the athletics department continues to work through local and state directives related to allowing fans in the stadium at reduced capacity.

October 24 vs. Wyoming

October 31 at UNLV

November 7 vs. Utah State

November 14 at New Mexico

November 21 vs. San Diego State

November 28 at Hawai’i

December 5 vs. Fresno State

December 12 at San Jose State

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of several games to Thursdays and Fridays. Additional announcements on television selections will be made in the near future. All games the first week will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Commissioner Craig Thompson released the following press statement in regards to football being played in the fall.

“We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall,” Thompson said. “The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MWFootball Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”

The Mountain West will not have two divisions this season. The two teams with the best winning percentage will compete in the title game on Dec. 19. Nevada football was originally picked second in the West Division in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll July 21.

