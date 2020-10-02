Sept. 23

PUBLIC COMMENT

Provost Kevin Carmen speaks on spring semester, resources on campus

Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Carmen informed senators of the university’s choice to continue the hybrid class system into the spring semester.

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Carmen.

The current hybrid system seems to be working and class attendance is high, said Carmen. He said that WiFi has been added to the first floor of Lawlor and that classrooms across campus now have signs to indicate when students are allowed to use them.

Carmen also said students would still have the option of requesting and completing classes completely remotely in the spring semester.

REPORTS

College of Liberal Arts Senator Conner Doyle resigns

Conner Doyle, a senator for the College of Liberal Arts, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to senators, which was read for the record by the Speaker.

“I will briefly say that ASUN no longer reflects my morals or values as a person or as a public servant. I could no longer sit at a table, receiving a paycheck made of student fees, when the body listens more to an “out-of-touch” biased advisor then we do to students that pay us,” Doyle writes.

He further cited his discomfort with ASUN’s decisions regarding “ballot questions, unprofessional behavior online, and blaming students for consequences that the University should be facing for bringing students back to campus.”

APPOINTMENTS

Senate approves new Commissioner of Marketing and Outreach for the Department of Diversity and Inclusion

Senators unanimously voted to approve Toni Lacandalo to the position of Commissioner of Marketing and Outreach for the Department of Diversity and Inclusion.

Lacandalo is currently a senior majoring in molecular biology and immunology and is currently in the Honors Program. She is a member of the Kappa Phi Lambda sorority and is currently a research intern for the Center for Positive Sexuality.

Sept. 30

PUBLIC COMMENT

Vice Provost of Information Technology Steve Smith talks Adobe licensing agreement with senators

Chief Information Officer and Vice Provost of Information Technology Steve Smith talked to senators about the university’s licensing agreement with Adobe and students’ ability to remotely access the Adobe Creative Cloud.

Smith said remote access for students would require a general license for all students, costing the university an estimated $500,000. The university could also choose to buy the minimum 100 individual licenses, which would cost over $13,000. Smith said the university was looking into other, less expensive options that would allow students to have remote access to Adobe Creative Cloud.

According to Smith, the university’s contract with Adobe ends in May of 2021. Smith also said students could see an increase in the technology fee in the future.

REPORTS

Vice President Brown reports Pack Pods success, feedback from clubs

Vice President Austin Brown reported that Pack Pods, a program meant to connect first-year students through shared interests, had over 400 responses in 48 hours. Over 40 mentors signed up, according to Brown, and interviews with mentors have already begun.

Vice President Brown also shared that he had attended the iLead Conference over the weekend and had presented on how to lead a club. He said he received “great” feedback from club members, who said they would like more workshops on how to run a club.

Brown also shared the application for Director of Programming closes on Friday, Oct. 2 at midnight.

LEGISLATION

Senators pass bill amending recall election procedures

After over an hour of debate, senators passed a bill meant to clarify procedures related to recall elections. The bill, which is meant to make recall elections clear, accessible and to provide more accommodation due to COVID-19 restrictions, ran into trouble when senators questioned its constitutionality.

During earlier public comment, Attorney General Paige Flippin said she did not feel the bill violated the Constitution because it states only the number of students that must sign a recall petition but not who, but said the Judicial Council should offer interpretation. Flippin also suggested striking a line in the addendum that would allow the petitioner discretion on how to collect signatures.

During the debate, it was shared that a charge sheet about the legislation had been filed with the Chief Justice. However, the bill passed with only a few edits, mostly to clarify language in the bill.

Senators approve list of legislative priorities

Senators unanimously approved a bill that lists legislative priorities for the session, which is meant to guide both the Association and the Department of Legislative Affairs.

Topics on the list include mental health, environment and sustainability, sexual violence prevention, affordable housing and education, civil rights and DACA/International students.

Taylor Avery can be reached at tavery@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter at @travery98.