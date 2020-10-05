Looking for something to do this week? From painting to astronomy, students shouldn’t have a problem finding something they like. It might be midterm-season, but that won’t stop UNR from having a blast on campus.

10/6: “Tales of the Maya Skies” Planetarium Show

Students can immerse themselves into the world of Mayan culture. This in-person event is on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Lila Downs will narrate the event while taking students through science, art and mythology. Tickets are required for this event, and it’s located on-campus at Fleischmann Planetarium.

10/7: Wolf Pack Community Howl – Voting

This Wolf Pack Community Howl is for students, faculty and staff to discuss the voting process and how it impacts the university community. It’s not classified as a debate, but rather a deliberate conversation, and students will need to dial-in to join. This virtual event is Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

10/7: Canvas Paint Night

The university hopes you’re feeling artistic. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., students can grab a paint brush and a canvas and paint to their hearts content. This is an in-person event at the Joe Crowley Student Union. Bring a friend and paint the evening away.

10/8: Thought on Tap: Confronting Legacies of Health Disparities

This virtual event is on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. If students are interested in the history of medicine in the United States, this is not a virtual event you want to miss. Thought on Tap is brought to you by Core Humanities and the College of Liberal Arts. This event also has dates through December, so students can catch at least one lecture before the semester ends.

10/8: Fiction Reading With Jamel Brinkley

On Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., students can listen to a virtual reading with Jamel Brinkley. While these events are normally held in the Wolf Shop, students will have to dial-in to gain access to this event. This is a free event, and it is open to the public. This reading is the first of the year in the Emerging Writers series, organized by the Black Mountain Institute and Nevada Humanities.

10/9: Observers of the Universe: Mayan Archaeoastronomy

Happy Friday! If students missed the Mayan presentation this Tuesday, here is another opportunity to enjoy the stars. This event is on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., and is a virtual presentation over Zoom. Dr. Christopher Von Nagy, Head of the Shared History Program at UNR, introduces “Observers of the Universe: Mayan Archaeoastronomy” followed by a live & online screening of the show and a Q&A afterwards.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at erodriguez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.