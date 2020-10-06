On Tuesday, Oct. 6, University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval sent a student announcement with several new COVID-19 updates. President Sandoval took his post as president on Monday, Oct. 5.

“Despite the University’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we have seen increases in the number of positive cases on campus, especially among students, but not many faculty and staff,” Sandoval said in the announcement to students.

E.L Wiegand Fitness Center to close on Thursday

According to the announcement, the E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center will be closed for the remainder of the semester.

The fitness center will close on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. Classes offered by the fitness center will be available virtually.

Lombardi Pool will remain open and equipment will be available for checkout.

Nevada football to play season opener without fans

Sandoval also announced that Nevada football opener on Saturday, Oct. 24 will be held without fans. The opener will see Nevada play against Wyoming at Mackay Stadium. Only coaches and family members of athletes will be allowed to attend.

COVID-19 dashboard

The announcement also shared the creation of the “Protect the Pack — COVID-19” dashboard, which includes information about students in quarantine on campus, tests conducted on campus and current active cases.

Sandoval encouraged students to download the “COVID Trace” mobile app. The app alerts users to when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

