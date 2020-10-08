Whether it’s listening to our favorite radio station on the way to campus or playing our favorite playlist on repeat, music defines us. A person’s taste in music describes their personality, what they like and dislike, and the best part about music is that it’s listener specific. Everyone likes different music, and for Lexi Scatena, she can experiment with different genres and styles to reach a range of audiences. Scatena’s favorite genres are pop and R&B, but she also likes electronic music.

Scatena is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, and is studying journalism and Spanish. While also pursuing a career in music, Scatena loves Spanish culture and studied abroad in Spain this past year. Ideally, Scatena would like to pursue music full-time and is interested in music journalism.

Q: What initially drew you to music?

A: I’ve been singing since I was two years old, and that’s how I learned to talk. Music has always been a part of my life when I was a kid, and in high school when I was at lunch I would lock myself in the choir room to play on the piano. I, however, didn’t really start to see music as a career path until this past year.

Q: What happened this past year to make you want to pursue music as a career?

A: I think just believing in myself. I’ve been songwriting for awhile and last year is when I started putting my own music out. I, in turn, started meeting some really cool people internationally and locally who were where I’d like to be at some point. Meeting with them and working with them, it showed me a different side of the music industry. You can make it into something if you put your heart into it.

Q: How would you describe your music?

A: It changes all of the time, but my personal sound is more pop and R&B. I like to make it more on the vulnerable and emotional side. My goal with my music is to be honest, and I want it to connect with everybody. I would say it’s heavy on the pop, but it has some R&B elements to it. It’s a mix of Lennon Stella and H.E.R.

Q: Is there an album in the works?

A: Right now I’m very focused on putting singles out, but I hope next year I can work on an album. I have a few songs on Spotify, and my most recent one is “Trash 2020,” with local artist Young Presely. That song has the most likes, and it talks about how the year has gone.

Q: What has been your favorite project in your music career so far?

A: I think “Trash 2020,” but my song “Just a Phase” is really close. I got to go to England for it and it was really fun.

Q: If you could be a featured artist for anyone right now, who would it be?

A: Camila Cabello. I want to be her best friend, and I learned a lot of pop music techniques from her.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at erodriguez@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.