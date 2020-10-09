All classes will be moved to online instruction on Monday, November 30, President Brian Sandoval announced in an email sent to students on Friday, Oct. 9.

Students living in the residence halls won’t be allowed to return to campus after Thanksgiving break unless they have “a hardship or extenuating circumstance.” Residential Life will be reaching out to students regarding prorated refunds for room and board.

The spring semester will start one week later on Jan. 25 and there will be no spring break.

“I realize that these measures require a level of sacrifice for all of us. They are designed to reduce our community’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 by limiting holiday travel and further reducing our campus’ density over the final days of this semester,” Sandoval said in the email.

