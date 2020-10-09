The Nevada men’s and women’s basketball season has arrived following a schedule released by the Mountain West Conference on Friday, Oct. 9.

The men’s team will play an 18-game conference schedule from Jan. 2 to March 6. The women’s team will play an 18-game conference schedule from Dec. 31 to March 2. The Mountain West Men’s Championship is slated for March 10-13 in Las Vegas, Nev. The Mountain West Women’s Championship is scheduled for March 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Wolf Pack’s non-conference schedule will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks. Start dates for the 2020-21 Mountain West basketball season is set for Nov. 25. Scheduling for the upcoming basketball season is still subject to approval from state, county and local officials. All 11 Mountain West schools will play nine home games and make nine road trips during the conference season.

Below is the schedule for the Nevada men’s basketball 2020-21 season. Times and television announcements for each contest have yet to be announced.

January 2 at San Jose State

January 5 vs. Utah State

January 9 vs. New Mexico

January 12 at Colorado State

January 16 vs. UNLV

January 23 at San Diego State

January 26 at New Mexico

January 30 vs. Fresno State

February 2 at Utah State

February 6 vs. Boise State

February 9 at Air Force

February 13 vs. San Jose State

February 16 at Fresno State

February 20 at UNLV

February 23 vs. Colorado State

February 27 at Boise State

March 2 vs. Wyoming

March 6 vs. San Diego State

Nevada men’s basketball finished the 2019-20 regular season at 19-12 before losing to Wyoming in the Mountain West Championship. The Wolf Pack enters the new year without four key seniors in Lindsey Drew, Jazz Johnson, Nisré Zouzoua and Johncarlos Reyes.

Below is the schedule for the Nevada women’s basketball 2020-21 season. Times and television appearances have yet to be announced.

December 31 vs. Colorado State

January 2 vs. Wyoming

January 6 at Fresno State

January 9 vs. San Jose State

January 13 at San Diego State

January 16 at Wyoming

January at Colorado State

January 21 vs. Utah State

January 23 vs. Boise State

January 30 at San Jose State

February 3 vs. UNLV

February 6 vs. San Diego State

February 11 at Utah State

February 13 at Boise State

February 17 vs. New Mexico

February 20 at UNLV

February 24 vs. Fresno State

March 2 at Air Force

Nevada women’s basketball finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 15-16 record before falling to No. 1 ranked Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship. The women’s team returns six players along with 10 newcomers for the upcoming season.

Isaiah Burrows can be reached at iburrows@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @Isaiah__Burrows.