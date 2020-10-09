Green’s mugshot taken on October 9, 2020. (WSCO)

 

Wolf Pack football player Chris Green was arrested and charged on two felony counts on Friday morning according to Washoe County.

 

The charges include soliciting a child for prostitution, and child abuse/neglect. He was booked by the Reno Police Department around 1 a.m.

 

Seeking child prostitution in the state of Nevada is punishable by one to four years in prison, and/or a fine up to $5000 if found guilty.

 

In a statement to Nevada Sports Network, associate athletic director Chad Hartley said, “Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we are working to gather more information.”

 

The 21-year-old from Los Angeles is in his senior year with the Pack. The defensive tackle started in five games during the 2019 season. 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.