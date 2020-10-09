Wolf Pack football player Chris Green was arrested and charged on two felony counts on Friday morning according to Washoe County.

The charges include soliciting a child for prostitution, and child abuse/neglect. He was booked by the Reno Police Department around 1 a.m.

Seeking child prostitution in the state of Nevada is punishable by one to four years in prison, and/or a fine up to $5000 if found guilty.

In a statement to Nevada Sports Network, associate athletic director Chad Hartley said, “Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we are working to gather more information.”

The 21-year-old from Los Angeles is in his senior year with the Pack. The defensive tackle started in five games during the 2019 season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.