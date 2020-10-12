I wish I could boost your spirits after the unfortunate announcement on Friday about spring break. I know being on-campus will not be the same, but in looking at it positively, at least we were able to be on-campus for most of the fall semester. The University has also cracked down on in-person events moving forward, and while all events are virtual this week, I hope you go out for a walk, hike or fun (but socially-distanced) outing with your friends. After all, Rancho San Rafael Regional Park is right across Sierra Street, and there are gorgeous views waiting for you.

10/12: Wanda Lloyd: What Matters in Media

The Reynolds School of Journalism presents former top editor and writer, Wanda Lloyd. This virtual event over Zoom will discuss Lloyd’s recent memoir and journalism, race and diversity. This event is on Monday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Students can find the Zoom link on the UNR events website.

10/12: Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

It’s time to celebrate! This virtual event is on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. Join UNR’s Indigenous Students through traditional songs, blessings and dance. Students will need to register in advance for this event.

10/15: Maker Challenge: Ball Launcher

If your week started off rocky, you can still enjoy making your very own ball launcher. Hosted by The DeLaMare Science and Engineering Library, this virtual event is on Thursday, Oct. 15. An all-day event, students can make their own DIY launcher and post it their Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #UNRMAKERCHALLENGE. Two winners will be announced through the DeLaMare’s Instagram and Facebook page.

10/15: Apex Concerts: Beethoven and the Cello

The first virtual performance of UNR’s 10th Apex Concert Season will be on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In this worldwide celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Anniversary, this event will focus on three periods of his artistic life, ending in a Q&A. Students can find more information on the UNR events website.

