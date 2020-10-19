This week is jam-packed with events for students on and off of UNR’s campus. From poetry to race conversations, students can attend a variety of events. Also, don’t forget to vote, as early voting has begun at the Lawlor Events Center.

10/19: Early Voting at Lawlor Events Center

Have you heard enough about voting yet? Voters are encouraged to participate in early voting at the Lawlor Events Center from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Parking will be free for everyone, with voting open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This location will be an in-person and voting drop-off location.

10/19: Writing from the Margins: Poetry and Puerto Rico

In this virtual event put on by the Nevada Humanities department, students will hear from poets Denice Frohman and Raquel Salas Rivera for an afternoon of readings, discussion and a Q&A. This event is on Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be over Zoom. Join these poets to explore their experiences with writing and how they interpret gender, race and identity.

10/21: Weekly Town Hall

Are you struggling with COVID-19 as a small business owner? In this Zoom webinar, join the university to discover ways to build your branding for the holidays and the new year during a pandemic. This free event is on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is open to students, faculty and staff.

10/21: Trivia Night at the Joe

Stop by the Joe on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m for an in-person trivia night. Students can check out displays, make friendship bracelets and read coming out stories while enjoying some trivia. Students, faculty and staff can celebrate National Coming Out Day at the Joe during this free event.

10/22: Marilyn Johnson and the Philosophy of Body Language

Join Marilyn Johnson in her talk about adoring bodies, and how that relates to a branch of philosophy of language, particularly with a Gricean theory of meaning. This online event is on Oct. 22 at 4:40 p.m. Students can find the Zoom link and passcode at the UNR events website.

10/23: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

This awareness event will provide treatment and recovery specialists with a conceptual framework for understanding survivors’ patterns of substance use. Those who are looking for more information can go to the UNR events website. This online event is on Oct. 23 from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be guided by Gabriela Zapata-Alma in this $30 session.

10/23: Let’s Talk About Race

Since recent events within the Reno community have led to conversations of race and racism, the university is hosting a five-discussion series on the difficult topic of race. This free online event is on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. with more dates to follow. The university invites all on and off campus members to join this conversation as UNR endeavors to bridge racial divides.

