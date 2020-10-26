I hope students have a spook-tastic week. Not only do we have Halloween this Saturday, but November begins in six days. The time sure has flown since the beginning of the semester in August. Here are some events to enjoy as we say goodbye to October and the spooky season. Tell me, are you all ready for Thanksgiving yet?

10/26: Finishing Up Early Voting

I know everyone is sick of getting texts and reminders about voting, but this is your last week to finish up your voting if you haven’t already. Students can vote at Lawlor Events Center from 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. The last day for early voting is Oct. 30.

10/27: Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

This is a virtual event hosted by UNR’s Performing Arts Series. Students get to attend for free. Get your tickets on the UNR performing arts website for this Oct. 27 performance at 6 p.m.

10/29: Fall Festival at the Joe

Get a taste of fall in Gateway Plaza by taking a polaroid picture surrounded by pumpkins and scarecrows. This event is at the Joe Crowley Student Union on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Take some spooky season photos before your time runs out.

