Updated Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 4:51 p.m.

Current Results

The Nevada Sagebrush will be providing live updates from the 2020 election with information regarding races in Washoe County, Nevada and beyond.

CURRENT COUNTY RESULTS:

CARSON CITY:

President:

Trump: 54.29%

Biden: 43.06%

Congressional District 2:

Amodei: 57.47%

Ackerman: 40.18%

CHURCHILL COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 73.11%

Biden: 23.47%

Congressional District 2

Mark Amodei: 74.42%

Patricia Ackerman: 21.81%

Ballot Question 1:

NO on Ballot Question 1: 70.41%

YES on BQ1: 29.59%

CLARK COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 44.04%

Biden: 54.41%

Congressional District 1

Titus: 62.34%

Joyce: 33.63%

Congressional District 3

Lee: 49.86%

Rodimer: 45.33%

Congressional District 4

Horsford: 54.36%

Marchant: 42.90%

Board of Regents, District 2

Tarkanian: 60.33%

Whipple: 39.67%

Board of Regents, District 3

Brooks: 50.04%

Nigam: 45.96%

Board of Regents, District 5

Boylan: 50.54%

Spirtos: 49.46%

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 63.47%

Biden: 34.32%

Congressional District 2

Amodei: 66.62%

Ackerman: 31.54%

ELKO COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 78.91%

Biden: 18.89%

Congressional District 2

Amodei: 77.79%

Ackerman: 17.43%

ESMERALDA COUNTY

President:

Trump: 82.07%

Biden: 15.19%

Congressional District 4

Marchant: 82.21%

Horsford: 14.97%

EUREKA COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 88.43%

Biden: 9.77%

Congressional District 2

Amodei: 86.52%

Ackerman: 9.06%

HUMBOLDT COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 75.52%

Biden: 21.96%

Congressional District 2

Amodei: 75.61%

Ackerman: 19.81%

LANDER COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 79.6%

Biden: 18%

LINCOLN COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 84.30%

Biden: 13.75%

Congressional District 4:

Marchant: 82.56%

Horsford: 15.36%

LYON COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 68.04%

Biden: 29.58%

Congressional District 2:

Mark Amodei: 67.87%

Patricia Ackerman: 29.21%

MINERAL COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 61.63%

Biden: 34.83%

Congressional District 4:

Marchant: 60.52%

Horsford: 35.44%

NYE COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 51.08%

Biden: 46.41%

Congressional District 4

Horsford: 46.04%

Marchant: 50.23%

PERSHING COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 74.73%

Biden: 23.52%

Congressional District 2

Amodei: 72.87%

Ackerman: 22.34%

STOREY COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 66.33%

Biden: 31.36%

Congressional District 2:

Amodei: 68.40%

Ackerman: 28.90%

WASHOE COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 45.49%

Biden: 52.04%

Congressional District 2:

Mark Amodei: 49.01%

Patricia Ackerman: 48.68%

Ballot Question 1:

NO on Ballot Question 1: 62.45%

YES on BQ1: 37.55%

Board of Regents, District 10

Arrascada: 53.73%

Melcher: 23.52%

WHITE PINE COUNTY:

President:

Trump: 77.52%

Biden: 20.01%

Congressional District 4:

Marchant: 76.32%

Horsford: 20.79%

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Nevada Sagebrush Elections Team can be reached at oali@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.