November 3 is a big day for many people on campus, and while that may be the highlight of your week, there are so many other fun and interesting events coming up. From drum circles to novelist readings, hopefully you can enjoy a day to yourself. If you are sick of virtual events, there is even an in-person art-related event you might enjoy.

11/4: Day after Election Day Detox

The University is holding a detox day after the election to aid students in processing the outcome of the election. This is a virtual event on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. In this event, students will be able to speak in a safe and authentic place about their feelings and reaction to the election results. Those who would like to attend must register in advance with the link provided on the UNR events website.

11/4: Reading by writer Esmé Weijun Wang

The Black Mountain Institute presents another Breakout Writers Series virtual event on Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. Novelist Esmé Weijun Wang will read her work over this free Zoom event. Students can get their free ticket on The Black Mountain Institute website.

11/5: Live Drum Circle

The University hopes students will de-stress this week with a live virtual drum circle with Jeni Swerdlow from DRUMMM® Rhythmic Events. This event is on Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Zoom limit is 25 people, so students should register in advance on the UNR events website.

11/6: Writing the Self

In this 4-part workshop, students can explore writing about LGBTQ+ identities and personal experiences. This is an online event on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. There will be more dates through December, and those participating can access the Zoom link on the UNR events website.

11/6: Art Ignites: Race, Diversity and Inclusion

In this in-person event, students can join featured speakers including Zelalem Bogale, Daniel Enrique Pérez and Rafael Blanco and a conversation about diversity, inclusion and equity. This event is on Nov. 6 at The Lilley Museum of Art from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

