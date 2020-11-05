The Nevada Athletics Department announced there will not be season tickets for men’s or women’s basketball this year. The 2020-21 season is set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 for both teams.

The decision was made in compliance with COVID-19 regulations related to concerns over gatherings and capacity. The call comes as Washoe County lowers the maximum gathering amount from 250 to 50 this week.

Coaches, team staff, family members and guests of student-athletes will be allowed inside venues in agreement with current health guidelines set forth by the county.

“As said previously, our athletics department is facing a significant budget deficit this year in excess of $10 million,” Doug Knuth, Nevada’s athletics director said in a press release. “A large majority of that is due to the loss of ticket revenue, which provides unrestricted revenue used for broad student-athlete investment, including scholarships, nutrition and academic support.”

It may be possible to accommodate fans by early next year, according to the athletic department. Tickets would then be sold to Wolf Pack fans on a single-game basis.

Season ticket holders will have their seats preserved until the 2021-22 season.