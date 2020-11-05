The world has been waiting with bated breath for the full count of ballots to come in from Nevada, the results of which could be the difference maker in the 2020 Presidential contest. Undoubtedly, this is the most attention Nevada has received in decades, maybe even ever. This attention, more than anything else, has brought with it a whole bunch of memes. We’ve picked out some of the best ones for you, thank us later:

y’all rushing tf out of Nevada. girl we 50th in education give us a second we can’t count 😌 — tanas😷 (@wintanagebrai) November 4, 2020

Nevada forgot to take the meat out the freezer and just heard the election pull up in the driveway. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) November 4, 2020

Nevada is that friend who says they're on their way but is actually still lying around in a towel — Lauren Strapagiel (@laurenstrapa) November 4, 2020

Waiting on Nevada to determine the fate of this country’s future pic.twitter.com/0jEUrlkqK1 — Daniel Soria (@Soria1Daniel) November 4, 2020

Seriously, read this thread:

BREAKING: The results from Nevada are in! — Nevada Wolf Pack (@NevadaWolfPack) November 5, 2020

Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020

are y’all telling me the future of democracy could lie in the hands of RENO NEVADA? i’m sick lmfaooooo — mari 🔪 (@marivi1631) November 4, 2020

nevada election workers counting the ballots #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/ARYV5N6frp — james ᵇˡᵐ (@redputationaotd) November 5, 2020

why is it taking nevada so long like guys you are literally 80% this pic.twitter.com/QN0p6B4Rom — Evan (@evan_reviews_) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

My Twitter feed right now pic.twitter.com/YWBLMkgAGV — 💙Anthony N. Martinez🐺 (@AnthonymNV) November 5, 2020

An important reminder:

My gift to you: https://t.co/yIF3rMUCAs. — David Calvert (@calvertphoto) November 4, 2020

reno couldn’t handle lime bikes, how are we supposed to choose the president — Dylan Kubeny (@DYLANKUBENY) November 5, 2020

world to nevada: please count ballots nevada: https://t.co/qrhIUinwZ0 — casey morell (@csymrl) November 5, 2020

Have a favorite Nevada meme you want to share? Send it to Opinion editor @VinceSagebrush on Twitter, or by email: vrendon@sagebrush.unr.edu.