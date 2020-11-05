The world has been waiting with bated breath for the full count of ballots to come in from Nevada, the results of which could be the difference maker in the 2020 Presidential contest. Undoubtedly, this is the most attention Nevada has received in decades, maybe even ever. This attention, more than anything else, has brought with it a whole bunch of memes. We’ve picked out some of the best ones for you, thank us later:
y’all rushing tf out of Nevada. girl we 50th in education give us a second we can’t count 😌
— tanas😷 (@wintanagebrai) November 4, 2020
Nevada vote counters pic.twitter.com/qe51QjtTPy
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 5, 2020
Nevada forgot to take the meat out the freezer and just heard the election pull up in the driveway.
— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) November 4, 2020
Nevada is that friend who says they're on their way but is actually still lying around in a towel
— Lauren Strapagiel (@laurenstrapa) November 4, 2020
nevada needs her pic.twitter.com/XxxrDDlQDd
— lew (@Iewislewinsky) November 4, 2020
Waiting on Nevada to determine the fate of this country’s future pic.twitter.com/0jEUrlkqK1
— Daniel Soria (@Soria1Daniel) November 4, 2020
Seriously, read this thread:
BREAKING: The results from Nevada are in!
— Nevada Wolf Pack (@NevadaWolfPack) November 5, 2020
Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w
— Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020
are y’all telling me the future of democracy could lie in the hands of RENO NEVADA? i’m sick lmfaooooo
— mari 🔪 (@marivi1631) November 4, 2020
— Shadow Governor of Nevada (@francfriday) November 5, 2020
nevada election workers counting the ballots #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/ARYV5N6frp
— james ᵇˡᵐ (@redputationaotd) November 5, 2020
why is it taking nevada so long like guys you are literally 80% this pic.twitter.com/QN0p6B4Rom
— Evan (@evan_reviews_) November 5, 2020
Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd
— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020
My Twitter feed right now pic.twitter.com/YWBLMkgAGV
— 💙Anthony N. Martinez🐺 (@AnthonymNV) November 5, 2020
An important reminder:
My gift to you: https://t.co/yIF3rMUCAs.
— David Calvert (@calvertphoto) November 4, 2020
reno couldn’t handle lime bikes, how are we supposed to choose the president
— Dylan Kubeny (@DYLANKUBENY) November 5, 2020
world to nevada: please count ballots
nevada: https://t.co/qrhIUinwZ0
— casey morell (@csymrl) November 5, 2020
@plonks_
#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #joke #election #humor #election2020
@ellveee
Waiting on Nevada like.. 👀 #election #biden2020
@therealpuffdagoat
Nevada come on sis we're waiting 💙 #election #vote #biden2020
