The United Soccer League team Reno 1868 FC has announced that all operations will cease beginning Friday, Nov. 6. Reno was given a USL team franchise in 2015 and the team began playing in 2017.

In a tweet, the team thanked fans and the community for supporting them since they arrived in the city. Earlier this year, the club finished the regular season with the best record in the league.

The decision was made due to financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the club, the future of the franchise was already in question, but the lack of funds solidified it.

“To our fans, our players, our community partners, and everyone who has been involved with Reno 1868 FC, we hope you and your families are safe and healthy amidst these challenging times,” said 1868 FC President Eric Edelstein. “Like you, this isn’t the way we saw 2020 going. With that said, we have made the gut-wrenching decision to cease our participation in the USL Championship.

The pandemic also played a role in the decision.

“Today we find ourselves in a world-wide community beset by a pandemic and we are unexpectedly forced to make a tough decision,” Edelstein said. “I am heartbroken to let go of Reno 1868 FC and I apologize to all who are disappointed that we are ending our participation in the USL Championship.”

After four seasons in Reno, 1868 FC’s win, loss, and draw record stands at 62-26-28 and they appeared in the playoffs every season.