In a high stakes election, unofficial results have come from Nevada for national, state and local offices.

PRESIDENTIAL

As projected by the Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 7, Joe Biden is projected to win the presidency and become the 46th President of the United States. This also adds President Trump to a short list of incumbent presidents who have run for a second term in office and lost.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” president-elect Biden said in a press release. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

Additionally, this presidential election received record voter turnout results. Along with winning the electoral college, Biden is leading with the popular vote as well with approximately 74.4 million votes, the most a presidential candidate has received in the history of this country. Statista found 66.4 percent of total Americans voted and 63.6 percent of Nevadans voted in the 2020 election. As of publication date, voter turnout was highest in Minnesota at 79.2 percent.

President Trump denied the projections and claims he will not concede the election, tweeting out “I won this election by a lot.” The Trump campaign claims there has been mass voter fraud, but there has been insufficient evidence to prove this.

Joe Biden – 50.22

Donald Trump – 47.51

Jo Jorgensen – 1.04

None of these candidates – 1.00

Don Blankenship – 0.22

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

All four congressional representative seats were up for reelection in Nevada. Incumbents in all four of Nevada’s seats ran and won their seats for another term.

In the district two race, Republican incumbent Mark E. Amodei won against Democrat Patricia Ackerman with a percentage of 56 percent to 40 percent.

Amodei served as a representative of district two for Congress since 2011. He previously served in Nevada’s Assembly between 1997 to 1999 and in the Nevada Senate between 1999 to 2010.

Amodei’s platform includes the protection of Nevadan resources, military resources and benefits, citizenship for DACA members and tax cuts.

CD-2 is made up of the northern third of the state, which is mostly rural land and communities, excluding Washoe County. The second congressional district is the only district to elect a Republican representative.

Additionally, Democrat incumbents Dina Titus, Suzanne Lee and Steven Horsford won their seats back. CD-1 includes the majority of Las Vegas. CD-3 includes the communities south of Las Vegas, including Henderson and Boulder City. CD-4 is the most recent district to Nevada, and includes northern Clark County, which has been dubbed the most Democratic-leaning portion of the county. It also encompasses rural counties, such as White Pine and Nye counties.

The House of Representatives will have a Democrat majority. The Democrats hold 215 seats while Republicans hold 196 seats. The Democratic Party lost 5 total seats to Republican in this election as well.

The 117th session of Congress will have many “firsts” in it. Two openly gay, Black men were elected into office, Ritchie Torres representing New York’s 15th district and Mondaire Jones representing New York’s 17th district. New Mexico also became the first state to elect all women of color to the House of Representatives. Finally, Sarah McBride won the Delaware Senate race, making her the first openly transgender person to be elected in this position in the U.S.

BALLOT QUESTION

Five ballot questions made it to Nevada ballots this year.

Ballot Question 1, if passed, would remove the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents from the Nevada Constitution. Currently, the results are extremely close, with 50.5 percent voting no and 49.5 percent voting yes. These results are unofficial, and with such a close margin, it has the potential to pass, making the Board of Regents governed by the legislature.

Ballot Question 2, if passed, would amend the Nevada Constitution to “remove an existing provision that only a marriage between a male person and a female person may be recognized and given effect in Nevada”. The current results show 62.5 percent for yes and 37.5 for no, with a majority vote for people voting to amend the constitution.

Ballot Question 3, if passed, would amend the Nevada Constitution to require the State Board of Pardons Commissioners to meet at least quarterly. 60.83 percent of voters voted yes.

Ballot Question 4 gained a 63.69 percent ‘yes’ vote, which would amend the Nevada Constitution to add a new section, guaranteeing specific voting rights to all qualified voters and registered voters in the state.

The fifth ballot question—found on the ballot as Ballot Question 6—would require “all providers of electric utility services who sell electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada generate or acquire incrementally larger percentages of electricity from renewable energy resources so that by calendar year 2030 not less than 50 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by each provider to its retail customers in Nevada comes from renewable energy resources.” The vote currently sits at 57.57 percent for yes and 42.43 percent for no.

STATE SENATE

Democrat incumbent Patricia Spearman won unopposed for State Senate, District 1.

Democrat incumbent Christopher Brooks won unopposed for State Senate, District 3.

Democrat Dina Neal won against Esper M. Hickman with a percentage of 76 to 25 for State Senate, District 4.

Democrat Kristee Watson won against Carrie Buck with a percentage of 49 to 48 for State Senate, District 5.

Democrat incumbent Nicole Cannizzaro won against April Becker with a percentage of 51 to 49 for State Senate, District 6.

Democrat Roberta Lange won unopposed for State Senate, District 7.

Democrat incumbent Dallas Harris won against Joshua Dowden with a percentage of 59 to 41 for State Senate, District 11.

Republican incumbent Heidi S. Gansert won against Wendy Jauregui-Jackins with a percentage of 52 to 48 for State Senate, District 15.

Republican incumbent Scott T. Hammond won against Liz Becker with a percentage of 56 to 44 for State Senate, District 18.

Republican incumbent Pete Goicoechea won against Tiffany Seeback with a percentage of 79 to 21 for State Senate, District 19.

JUDICIAL

The winners for the following contested judicial races are as follows:

Douglas Herndon won against Ozzie Fumo with a percentage of 46 to 37 for Supreme Court Justice Seat D

Bonnie Bulla won against Susan Bush with a percentage of 43 to 36 for Court of Appeals, Department 3

Paige Dollinger won against Greg Shannon with a percentage of 55 to 46 for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 11 Family Division

Bridget E. Robb won against Aaron Bushur with a percentage of 64 to 36 for District Court Judge, District 2, Department 13 Family Division

Kriston N. Hill won against Nancy Porter with a percentage of 58 to 42 for District Court Judge, District 4, Department 1

Mason Simons won against John W. Muije with a percentage of 72 to 28 for District Court Judge, District 4, Department 3

Bita Yeager won against Jacob Villani with a percentage of 58 to 41 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 1

Carli Lynn Kierny won against Scotti Richard with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 2

Monica Trujillo won against Adam Ganz with a percentage of 60 to 40 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 3

Nadia Krall won against Phil Aurbach with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 4

Veronica Barisch won against Terry Coffing with a percentage of 53 to 46 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 5

Jacqueline Bluth won against Todd M. Leventhal with a percentage of 53 to 27 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 6

Linda Marie Bell won against Eren K. Walker with a percentage of 79 to 21 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 7

Jessica K Peterson won against Trevor Akins with a percentage of 41 to 40 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 8

Michael Villani won against Anna Albertson with a percentage of 52 to 48 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 17

Mary Kay Holthus won against John A. Hunt with a percentage of 62 to 38 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 18

Crystal Eller won against William Kephart with a percentage of 51 to 49 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 19

Eric Johnson won against Dawn Allysa Hooker with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 20

Tara Clark Newberry won against Jacob Reynolds with a percentage of 51 to 49 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 21

Susan Johnson won against Ben Nadig with a percentage of 70 to 30 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 22

Jasmin Lily-Spells won against Karl W. Armstrong with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 23

Erika D Ballou won against Dan Gilliam with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 24

Incumbent David M. Jones won against David López-Negrete with a percentage of 60 to 40 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 29

Joanna Kishner won against Gary W. Call with a percentage of 75 to 25 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 31

Christy Craig won against Rob Bare with a percentage of 55 to 45 for District Court Judge, District 8, Department 32

Charlies J. Hoskin won against Thomas G. Kurtz with a percentage of 63 to 37 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department E

Rhonda K. Forsberg won against Benjamin Boone Child Sr. with a percentage of 70 to 30 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department G

Soonhee Bailey won against Michelle O. Tobler with a percentage of 56 to 44 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department I

Dedree Butler won against Scott J. MacDonald with a percentage of 58 to 42 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department J

Amy M. Mastin won against Lynn Hughes with a percentage of 51 to 49 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department M

Mary Perry won against Sara Dayani with a percentage of 53 to 46 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department P

Nadin Cutter won against Jason Stoffel with a percentage of 52 to 48 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department T

Dawn Throne won against Bill Gonzales with a percentage of 50.5 to 49.5 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department U

Stacy Michelle Rocheleau won against Adriana Rincon White with a percentage of 55 to 46 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department W

Heidi Almase won against Jim Davis with a percentage of 51 to 49 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department X

Michele Mercer won against Romeo Perez with a percentage of 57 to 43 for District Court Judge, District 8, Family Division, Department Z

Tod Young won against Caren Cafferata-Jenkins with a percentage of 69 to 31 5 for District Court Judge, District 9, Department 1

The following judges ran unopposed for the following districts: