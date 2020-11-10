Reno saw its first snow of the season this weekend, meaning students can now look forward to winter sports! Ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and more are just around the corner. As we gear up for Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks, enjoy this week of events as the temperatures start to drop.

11/11: Beading Circle

Join Alyssa Songoi on Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m. in this online event. Students will learn the art of beading and can pick up their kits at tThe Center For Every Student on the UNR campus. Students will need to dial-in through the Zoom link that can be found on the UNR events website.

11/12: Diwali

Diwali, also know as the “Festival of Lights” is one of the most important festivals in India which last 5 days. Students can learn more about this cultural celebration by registering on the UNR events website, where the online Zoom link can be found. This virtual event is on Thursday, November 12 at 5 p.m.

11/12: M5 Mexican Brass in the Performing Arts Series

This is the last installment for the fall semester for UNR’s Performing Arts Series. M5 Mexican Brass will be performing on Thursday, November 12 at 6 p.m. Following the performance, a special live Q&A session will be hosted by program manager Shoshana Zeldner.

11/13: Painting with El Comalito

This virtual painting session is $15 on Friday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. The fee includes the online class, a canvas, paint, stain, brushes, and instructions. Space is limited, and students can register on the UNR events website.

11/13: Bruised and Brave

The Musical Theater Department at UNR presents “Bruised and Brave” a piece that examines the struggles affecting student’s daily lives amid this pandemic. This virtual event will be held over Zoom on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. Students will need to register for this event on the UNR performing arts website.

