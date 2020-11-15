Nevada football improved to 4-0 Saturday with a 27-20 victory over New Mexico. It begins the year 4-0 for the first time since 2010 and for the ninth time in school history.

The Wolf Pack had 392 total yards of offense. Quarterback Carson Strong completed 24-of-38 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore became the first player in Mountain West Conference history to have six straight games 300-plus yard performance. His streak of 299 passes without an interception was snapped, falling just eight passes short of former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr.

Despite the accolades Strong has racked up during Nevada’s undefeated season, his humble attitude was on fully display after the win.

“It’s cool I guess, but I’m really just kind of disappointed. I’m disappointed with how I played tonight,” Strong said postgame. “It falls on my shoulders a lot how we played, but once we started moving the chains easier in the third quarter I started to find my rhythm, but that first half was brutal. I’m not proud of the way I played and so I just want to be a lot better for the team next week.”

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was the primary beneficiary of Strong’s accurate throws downfield. Doubs hauled in five receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 speedster leads the conference with for 645 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Running back Toa Taua totaled 78 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Cole Turner had a team-best six receptions for 72 yards. Nevada’s offense took control in the second half to hold off a late New Mexico surge.

The Lobos jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Nevada responded with Strong’s first touchdown connection to Doubs in the second quarter, but still trailed 13-10 at the half. Strong and the Wolf Pack tallied 10 points in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead heading into the final 15 minutes. Both teams scored one touchdown each in the fourth as Nevada’s defense held off a potential New Mexico comeback.

Up Next: Nevada, 4-0, travels back home to Mackay Stadium to take on the 3-1 San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, Nov. 21.