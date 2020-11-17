Only two more weeks until November is officially over. This week is a little heavy on the conversational events, but students can look forward to live performances from the Arts Department as UNR premiers its Fall Festival this Friday. Students can also expect to participate in a fun Bingo game this week.

11/17: USAC Study Abroad Alumni Panel

Students who are interested in study abroad can listen to the University Studies Abroad Consortium’s alumni panel about classes overseas. Although the pandemic has put a wrench in students’ plans to study abroad in the 2021-22 school year, this panel should be able to answer questions relating to travel during a pandemic. This virtual event is on Nov. 17 at 12 p.m. This is a free event, and students can find the Zoom link on the UNR events website.

11/17: Pack Reflections of the 2020 Election

While the University hopes the election didn’t adversely affect its students, UNR is hosting a pack reflections event for students to speak on their experience with the 2020 election. This experience asks students to be willing to listen and potentially share stories of their own. This free, in-person event is on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Students will need to RSVP on the UNR events website for the invite details.

11/18: Wolf Pack Community Howl

Students are invited to this week’s Pack Howl hosted by the Communications Department & the Center for Student Engagement. This free virtual event is on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m., and students will need to sign up in advance in order to participate. This pack howl is a chance for interested faculty, students, and staff members to have a deliberative discussion about issues that impact our community. However, this is not a debate. Students are expected to behave respectfully to all those in participation. The same program will be held on Nov. 23 for those who are unable to participate this week.

11/19: Indigenous Student Services Bingo Night

If students missed the last bingo night held at the Joe Crowley Student Union, here is another opportunity to have some fun. The Center for Every Student welcomes everyone to participate in their bingo night. Fun prizes can be won at this free virtual event. Bingo night is held on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., and the Zoom link can be found on the UNR events website.

11/20: Fall Dance Festival

The University is presenting their Fall Dance Festival. The festival features eight diverse choreographic works created by faculty and select student choreographers. This virtual event will premiere on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Those who are unable to view the event’s debut will find the performance on-demand until Nov. 22. Students are encouraged to register for this free event on the UNR events website.

