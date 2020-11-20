The basketball schedule for men’s and women’s basketball has been announced. The men’s team will play 27 games this season, while the women will play 25.

The men’s games this season consists of seven non-conference matches and 20 games against Mountain West Conference opponents. The Wolf Pack will play each conference school twice in back-to-back games at the same location.

Nevada will host Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, Boise State and Colorado State. They will travel for games against New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, Wyoming and Utah State.

The men will play in their season opener next week in Lincoln, Neb. in the Golden Window Classic against Western Kentucky on Wednesday Nov. 25.

The Pack are scheduled to start conference play on Dec. 18. against Air Force and will finish with a match with Utah State on Feb. 27.

The 2021 Mountain West Championship is set for March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

For the women’s team, their 25 games will be five non-conference and 20 conference competitions.

Nevada is scheduled to play San Francisco at home on Friday Nov. 27 for their season opener. They have a game against William Jessup the next day. Their first Mountain West game will be Air Force on Dec. 4 and 6.

This season, the Wolf Pack ladies will host New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming, San Jose State, and Utah State. They will travel to Fresno State, UNLV, Boise State, and Colorado State.

The 2021 Mountain West Championship for the women will be held March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Nevada men’s and women’s season basketball tickets will not be available for purchase.

The NCAA has also announced plans for the 2021 March Madness competition. The tournament was canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament will be held in a single location starting on Mar. 14 with Selection Sunday, and ending with the National Championship on Apr. 5. Indianapolis is in preliminary talks to host the event.

