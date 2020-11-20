Former Nevada guard Jalen Harris was selected No. 59 overall by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Draft Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Harris, an All-Mountain West selection in 2019-20, led the conference in scoring at 21.6 points per game as a junior last season, the best scoring average at Nevada in a decade. He was the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year and an all-district selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

He earned three Mountain West Conference Player of the Week awards in his sole season at Nevada, and was the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 9.

The 6-foot-5 guard transferred from Louisiana Tech and put together a memorable season with the Wolf Pack led by four straight 30-point games. Harris officially declared for the NBA Draft on April 11, forgoing his senior season at Nevada.

Harris joined three other former Mountain West Conference draftees in San Diego State guard Maalichi Flynn, Boise State guard Justinain Jessup and Utah State guard Sam Merrill. It tied the most players drafted from the Mountain West in one year.

Flynn went in the first round at No. 29 overall to the Raptors, joining Harris as the top-two finishers for the Mountain West Player of the Year award last season. Jessup was drafted with the 51st pick by the Golden State Warriors. Merrill was taken with the final 60th selection by the Milwaukee Bucks.

