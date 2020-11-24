Some of us may be dreading this week or looking forward to it. Either way, welcome to Thanksgiving break! This week is light on the campus events, but students can certainly enjoy a four day weekend.

11/25: UWSC Nanowrimo Writing Jam

Calling all writers! November is National Novel Writing Month. In honor of this, the University of Nevada, Reno is hosting a writing jam for the entire month. Aspiring writers can join an online Zoom group from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to work on projects with a community of other writers. This is a recurring event, so not to worry if students miss this Wednesday. The Zoom link can be found on the UNR events website.

11/25: Beading Circle

Students can join Instructor Alyssa Songoi this Wednesday for a mental health dialogue and a beading lesson. Bead kits are available at The Center, Every Student, Every Story. The class itself will be held over Zoom starting at 6 p.m., and that online link can be found on the UNR events website. If students missed this class last week, this is your last chance before the month of November ends.

Emilie Rodriguez can be reached at emilier@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @emilieemeree.