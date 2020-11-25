The Nevada men’s basketball team is 1-0 after beating North Dakota State 62-48 in their first game of the 2020-21 season. The team is in Lincoln, Neb. for the Golden Window Classic hosted by the Nebraska Huskers.

The Wolf Pack started and finished the game with strong defense, holding the Bison to a shooting percentage of 29. Nevada led for the entirety of the game.

Offensively, Nevada began with a 6-0 run, keeping their opponent scoreless for the first four minutes of the game. Forward Warren Washington and guard Grant Sherfield led the effort with successful jumpers while the team’s defense denied the Bison point opportunities.

Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge scored the most points in the first half with eight points, followed by guard Kane Milling with five. The score going into halftime stood at 29-20 in favor of the Pack.

In the second half, North Dakota State came within five points, but a one minute 8-2 run by the Pack kept them on top of the Bison 55-45.

In his collegiate debut, freshman Tré Coleman initiated a 15-5 run toward the end of the game, solidifying the final score and the win for Nevada.

Sherfield, the sophomore transfer from Wichita State led the team in scoring with 14 points, followed by Coleman and KJ Hymes with 13 and 11 respectively. Coleman shot 3-3 from beyond the arch.

Junior Robby Robinson had the most rebounds during the match, securing 11 for the Pack. As a team, 20 points came from the bench, 24 were made from the paint, and 17 were due to turnovers.

Up next: The Wolf Pack will play host Nebraska (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 26.

