The Nevada men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season against the San Francisco Dons, 85-60 on Wednesday, Dec. 2. It is also their first home loss.

The Wolf Pack kept the game close for most of the first half, but with five minutes left San Francisco began to pull away. They extended their lead to eight points and never looked back. The score stood at 40-32 going into halftime.

San Francisco dominated the second half, outscoring the Pack 45 to 28. Nevada attempted to rally back, but their opponent kept them at bay. A three point shot made by the Dons with 32 seconds left in the game solidified the final score.

Zane Meeks once again led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Grant Sherfield and Warren Washington with 12 each. 22 points were scored from the paint and 24 came from the bench.

Defensively, the Wolf Pack had five blocks and three steals as a team. Robby Robinson had the most rebounds on the night with nine.

Up next: The Pack will travel to face San Francisco again on Sunday, Dec. 6.

